A new trailer for Marvel's Avengers breaks down exactly how the game works

Seemingly out of nowhere, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released an all-new trailer for Marvel's Avengers. This particular video sheds more light on how the game actually works, instead of just focusing on its story.

The game has always seemed a bit odd - marketed as both a solo and multiplayer experience at the same time. Now, we have more information on how the multiplayer aspects of the game work. First off, though - the story.

After the devastating A-Day shown in the previous trailers, the Avengers are sent packing and replaced by a new organisation: Advanced Idea Mechanics, or A.I.M.

Comic readers will know that A.I.M. is not to be trusted. We're then shown that the organisation has replaced superhumans everywhere with robots of their own design. There is a larger conspiracy under A.I.M.'s actions, and that's where Kamala Khan - Ms Marvel - steps in, reuniting the team against a new threat.