A new trailer for Marvel's Avengers breaks down exactly how the game works

Seemingly out of nowhere, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released an all-new trailer for Marvel's Avengers. This particular video sheds more light on how the game actually works, instead of just focusing on its story.

The game has always seemed a bit odd - marketed as both a solo and multiplayer experience at the same time. Now, we have more information on how the multiplayer aspects of the game work. First off, though - the story.

After the devastating A-Day shown in the previous trailers, the Avengers are sent packing and replaced by a new organisation: Advanced Idea Mechanics, or A.I.M.

Comic readers will know that A.I.M. is not to be trusted. We're then shown that the organisation has replaced superhumans everywhere with robots of their own design. There is a larger conspiracy under A.I.M.'s actions, and that's where Kamala Khan - Ms Marvel - steps in, reuniting the team against a new threat.

A helicarrier serves as the player's base of operations and, gets upgraded throughout the story. Heroes can be customised here with various cosmetic skins drawn from their comic book history (and some new ones). These skins are purely cosmetic, and don't impact gameplay whatsoever.

In a Destiny-like twist, Marvel's Avengers is also a looter shooter of sorts. Players can earn and unlock new types of gear for their heroes, levelling them up to increase stats and new playstyles. Skills and Abilities can also be unlocked and players can tune their heroes for either campaign or multiplayer experiences.

In the 'war table', players can choose various missions from two categories; 'hero missions' and 'warzone missions'. Hero missions are part of the game's overall campaign story, suggesting that they are singleplayer experiences.

Warzone missions exist outside of the game's campaign and can be played either solo, or with a group of up to four players as any hero in players' (very small) roster. I assume this is where the best gear will be, tempting players to put more time in and giving the game some replayability.

Overall, I doubt anyone will be surprised that Marvel's Avengers is joining the ranks of games like Destiny, Borderlands and Warframe in the looter genre. Crystal Dynamics confirmed that they plan to support the game post-release, adding new heroes and missions during the next year and (probably) beyond.

Having players replay missions over and over again to earn the best loot is an easy way to extend the game's lifespan.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

