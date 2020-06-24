New update will see Apple Watch cheering you on as you wash your hands

I've had an apple watch for a few years now and I love the increased functionality it gets with each watchOS update.

And the update announced in WWDC 2020 didn't disappoint.

Complications are more… complicated and in watchOS 7 you can enable multiple complications at one time.

You can also create and share customised watch faces with Complications. watchOS 7 offers new ways to discover and share complication combinations to configure the watch face to suit any activity or lifestyle.

Whether you surf, cycle or just want to know the weather, there will be a watch face and complications to suit you Apple says.

A created watch face can be shared by sending it to a friend, over social media or by publishing it to a group.

For example, for cyclists, the Maps app in watchOS will have cycling directions like the app in an iPhone. The app will also show relevant places of interest to cyclists like slopes, repair shops etc.

The Workout app has four new workouts for you to choose from, Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown.

Now you can dance your way to fitness with dances like Hip Hop, Latin, and Bollywood with the Apple Watch able to track if you are merely using your hands to follow the movements or your whole body.

The Activity app is now called Fitness and provides a streamlined view of your daily activity, workouts, and goals on one tab, with activity sharing and competitions on another.

Track your sleep using an app called Wind Down which will be paired with your iPhone. Your iPhone will show a wind-down screen to help you get ready for bed. In sleep mode, your iPhone and Apple Watch will go into sleep mode, turn on Do Not Disturb and automatically darken the screens overnight.

To help you wake up, Apple Watch offers a silent haptic alarm or gentle sounds, while the wake-up screen shows the current battery level to remind you to charge your device before you go out.

Added extras include:

Handwashing with the Apple Watch using movement and audio sensing to automatically detect the length of time you took to wash

Siri language translation

New complications for native features include: Camera Remote, Sleep, and Shortcuts

According to Apple, the developer beta of watchOS 7 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today.

For the first time, a public beta will be available to watchOS users next month at beta.apple.com.

watchOS 7 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, or Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages or on all devices.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.