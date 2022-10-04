New Xiaomi 12T Pro announced with 200MP camera and 120W fast-charging

For those who have been waiting with bated breath, the rumours are true – a new Xiaomi phone has just been announced and it's none other than the 12T Pro.

The new phone comes in three colours — black, silver and blue — and will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip by Qualcomm. This chip significantly enhances the performance and reduces the power consumption of both the CPU and GPU (graphics card).

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Equipped with an improved thermal system (from the Xiaomi 11T Pro), the Xiaomi 12T Pro also provides great power efficiency without affecting heat dissipation.

The smartphone is also said to have the "best-ever battery life among Xiaomi flagship devices" and boasts a large 5,000mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge.

This means that users can enjoy up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time and get from zero to 100 per cent battery life in just 19 minutes of charging.

As for the display, the 12T Pro promises a "mega viewing experience" that balances clarity, colourful details, and power efficiency — thanks to the 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colours.

The display comes with smart adaptive features, such as the AdaptiveSync display that dynamically adjusts refresh rate and Adaptive Reading mode. The latter reduces the amount of blue light emitted for eye comfort during prolonged use of the phone.

And with the Adaptive True Display and Adaptive HDR, you can expect vivid colours and more contrast.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Saving the best for the last, the 12T Pro comes with a pro-grade 200MP camera — the second smartphone in the world to have it. It also has a large 1/1.22-inch sensor that, combined with the 12T Pro's other hardware and features, lets users take bright and clean shots even in extreme low-light conditions.

The device also supports 8K video capture in full resolution and offers features such as Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst that lets you create professional-looking content.

Along with a variety of other optimisations, the 12T Pro allows the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus.

Through a combination of hardware, software features and Xiaomi's own advanced algorithms, the 12T Pro promises three major benefits to its users — unprecedented image clarity, low-light capabilities and quick focus.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 12T Pro (12GB+256GB) costs $1,099 and will be available for pre-order from Oct 6 to 13 at Xiaomi stores, major consumer electronics stores, and 13 partner stores across Singapore.

Additionally, you can pre-order through Shopee and Lazada from Oct 5 to 12.

Pre-orders are also available through M1, Singtel and Starhub with more details on their website.

Customers who pre-order a Xiaomi 12T Pro can receive a Xiaomi Watch S1 Active (worth $229) and a Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Compact (worth $159).

