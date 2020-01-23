Next-gen flagship iPhone could be thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro.
PHOTO: Hardware Zone
Cookie Monster
Hardware Zone

Japanese blog Macotakara claims to have information on the upcoming iPhone lineup including their sizing and specs.

Contrary to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report of a new design coming to the iPhone, Macotakara shared that the 2020 iPhone lineup could have the "same housing design" as the iPhone 11.

Macotakara states the 5.4-inch iPhone model is expected to have a height between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, while the 6.1-inch iPhone model has a height between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As for the flagship 6.7-inch model, it is said to be "slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max".

It is also believed to be thinner (7.4mm) than the 8.1mm iPhone 11 Pro Max despite having a camera system with a "bigger sensor".

The 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will have dual rear cameras while another 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will come with triple rear cameras and a 3D ToF sensor.

Kuo wrote in September 2019 that 5G, new design and cameras are the key highlights of the upcoming iPhone models.

The iPhone models with dual rear cameras are expected to have 4GB RAM while the models with triple rear cameras could come with 6GB RAM.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

More about
Digital Apple iphone

