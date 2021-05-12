The next-gen PlayStation VR reportedly features 4K and eye-tracking

It won’t be wireless, though.

According to a report from UploadVR, Sony have shared more details on their next-gen PlayStation VR system with partners - so of course, now we have those details too.

The new headset will reportedly feature 4K resolution, eye-tracking and a vibration motor to provide haptic feedback similar to the DualSense controller.

Previously announced for the PlayStation 5, this headset will reportedly have a total resolution of 4000x2040, which gives each eye 2000x2040 pixels. By comparison, the original PSVR system had a resolution of 960x1080 pixels per eye.

Sony have stated that the new headset will still be wired with a single cable, which UploadVR states will be USB-C.

It will also use its onboard cameras to track the new controllers (this is called inside-out tracking), which supposedly simplifies setup ‘dramatically’ compared to the last system and allows for more freedom of movement.

The most interesting tidbit here has to do with the eye-tracking feature. Reportedly, this new headset will track a user’s eyes as a form of input, allowing games to more accurately take into account what a player is looking at.

For example, if you’re playing as an avatar character in VRChat, other players could see your gaze appear more lifelike.

Reportedly, the new system will also support foveated rendering - which means that the system essentially dedicates more GPU power to wherever you’re looking and less in places outside your line of vision.

Theoretically, that means environments you're not looking at would be rendered in lower quality - which means the system can put more work into making the stuff in front of you look better.

The Oculus Quest and Quest 2 support a version of this without eye tracking, called fixed foveated rendering. Performance is similarly increased, but you can look around and see where the system is skimping out on performance.

Hideaki Nishino of Sony Interactive Entertainment previously stated that their next-gen VR system would provide, “the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity.” This doesn’t sound too far off the mark.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.