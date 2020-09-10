Next-gen Xbox Series X gears up for $700 launch on Nov 10

After months of unyielding competition on the next-gen console battlefield, Microsoft has finally unveiled the two most anticipated and important details for its Xbox Series X console: pricing and release date.

True enough to prior reports, the console will be dropping on Nov 10, 2020 in Singapore, at the exact same day as the US, for $699.99, while the all-digital, stripped-down Series S will go for $459.

We heard you wanted prices? Xbox Series X SGD $699 (Recommended Retail Price). Xbox Series S SGD $459 (RRP). Release date November 10. Pre-order starts September 22: xbx.lv/3lYA474 | #PowerYourDreams Posted by Xbox Singapore on Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Hailed by Microsoft to be “the world’s most powerful console,” the Xbox Series X offers a host of technology upgrades over its predecessor, including a solid-state drive (SSD) for faster loading times, up to 120FPS gameplay at 4K, and whisper-quiet cooling.

The console will hit the market together with the Series S, with pre-order for both starting from Sept 22, 2020.

It’s unfortunate that 343 Industries’ major exclusive title Halo Infinite is no longer launching with the Series X, especially with how the series has become synonymous with the Xbox name.

There’s no need to despair, though: Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released one week early to coincide with the console launches, joining the likes of Gears Tactics, Dirt 5, and Watch Dogs Legion.

Alternatively, you can choose to revisit some of your favourites on the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and the current Xbox One generations as well, courtesy of the backward compatibility feature.

On top of that, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and for PC will be getting an upgrade with the addition of EA Play membership this holiday, at no additional cost.

The ball’s in your court now, Sony.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.