Next-generation iPhone SE could launch early next year at just $550

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just reported that Apple will launch the next-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year and at a super attractive price of US$399 (S$550).

He also predicts that the next-generation iPhone SE will be powered by Apple's new A13 Bionic processor ― the same used in the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

His reports also stated that the next-generation iPhone SE will have 3GB of LPDDR4X memory, which is 1GB less than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

As for storage, he thinks the next-generation iPhone SE will be offered with 64GB and 128GB capacities.