Next-generation iPhone SE could launch early next year at just $550

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just reported that Apple will launch the next-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year and at a super attractive price of US$399 (S$550).
He also predicts that the next-generation iPhone SE will be powered by Apple's new A13 Bionic processor ― the same used in the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
His reports also stated that the next-generation iPhone SE will have 3GB of LPDDR4X memory, which is 1GB less than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
As for storage, he thinks the next-generation iPhone SE will be offered with 64GB and 128GB capacities.
It will also come with three finishes: space grey, silver, and red. Sadly, there's no word about the phone's camera system. Kuo also didn't mention the phone's display size, but Kuo reports that the form factor of the next-generation iPhone SE will be similar to the iPhone 8, which means it could come with a 4.7-inch display. That makes sense considering the original iPhone SE launched with a 4-inch display, which, by today's standards, would be absolutely diminutive. If the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are too rich for you, this phone is worth keeping tabs on. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.