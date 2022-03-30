The next iPad Pro rumoured to have M2 chip and MagSafe charging

Apple's next iPad Pro models may arrive between September and November this year according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman claims the new iPad Pros are likely to launch in fall. Based on previous launches, Apple typically unveils the new generation of iPad Pros in the first half of the year. Gurman also expects the iPad Pro to support MagSafe charging and be powered by the M2 chip.

Gurman reported last year that Apple is testing an iPad Pro prototype with a glass back . MagSafe charging is also said to be explored with reverse wireless charging. However, sources told 9to5Mac that the glass back design may not be finalised as the material is easily scratched or shattered.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.