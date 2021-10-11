The next iPhone SE not expected to have a design change

While Apple is likely to introduce some design changes to the iPhone 14 lineup next year, the next iPhone SE is not expected to come with a design overhaul.

Japanese site Macotakara claims the next iPhone SE will not come with any design change and look similar to the current iPhone SE.

In addition, Macotakara says the iPhone SE is expected to be powered by the A15 chip and support 5G connectivity.

Production of the next iPhone SE is said to start in December with shipment arriving in spring 2022.

Macotakara's claims are no different from previous reports.

Nikkei Asia reported in July that the next-generation iPhone SE may launch as early as the first half of 2022 with an A15 chip and 5G connectivity.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says it will be positioned as the "cheapest 5G iPhone ever".

Display analyst Ross Young believes the 2023 iPhone SE model will have a new design and a bigger display.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.