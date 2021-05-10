The next MacBook Air rumoured to come in iMac-style colours

The upcoming MacBook Air could come in the same colour options as the recently announced 24-inch iMac.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, his source claims to have seen a blue MacBook prototype. While his source is "very cryptic" about it, Prosser believes the prototype is the next generation MacBook Air. Prosser added that the source accurately provided information on the iMac colours.

A thinner and lighter MacBook Air with MagSafe charging is expected to launch later this year or 2022. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in March that Apple has plans for a mini-LED MacBook Air next year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.