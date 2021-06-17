The next Samsung Unpacked event could be in the first or second week of August

Following reports that Samsung's new foldable phones and smartwatches could be unveiled on Aug 3, Korean site Yonhap News claims otherwise.

Samsung is said to be holding its Unpacked event for the foldable phones and smartwatches in the first or second week of August. In addition, Yonhap says the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE is delayed till September or October.

Production of the Galaxy S21 FE is believed to be suspended , but Samsung stated that "nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension". The global chip shortage is likely to be the cause of the delay.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are rumoured to launch at lower price points . Purported promotional materials for the foldable phones reveal some specs of the devices.