Niantic drops 4 projects and lays off more than 80 staff

Pokémon Go creator Niantic is streamlining its operations to focus on key priorities.

In a statement to The Verge, Niantic says it has decided to drop some projects and reduce the workforce by 8 per cent to focus on key priorities. Bloomberg reports about 85 to 90 employees were affected.

The key priorities include Pokémon Go, a select set of new experiences, and the Lightship platform.

Niantic added that "this increased focus" and "strong core business" put the company in a good position to survive the economic uncertainty and continue investing in the future of AR (augmented reality).

