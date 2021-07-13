Nike's new app launches in Southeast Asia touting exclusive and personalised content

Known and loved, Nike is a go-to brand for most and it continues to grow in popularity with the company entering the digital scene with the launch of its very own Nike App.

PHOTO: Nike

The app will provide members with personalised access to the best of what Nike can offer whether through their products, rewards and overall experiences, all tailored to their individual preferences. This digital Nike hub is accessible all through the palm of your hands. Furthermore, Nike members will receive product recommendations based on what they love with fast and secure checkout experiences.

The free Nike App is now available for download in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India.

“The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in SEA & India. Through this launch, we are creating meaningful relationships with our local members, and inspiring and equipping them to move." - Sanjay Gangopadhyay, Vice President of Nike Southeast Asia & India.

PHOTO: Nike

There are a number of member benefits through the app, including the following –

Exclusive Access: Members will have a chance to get the latest exclusive product drops early through the app, including weekly drops every Friday with key styles such as Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1 and Air Max. To kick off the launch, members can get early access to Space Jam products such as its inspired sneakers exclusively on the app.

Member Rewards: Unlock exciting rewards though personalised “Member Wallet” where members can find exclusive promotions, access to events and more. Additionally, users can also complete weekly challenges on the NRC or NTC Apps to gain access to the Champions Locker on the Nike App, an exclusive unlock with members-only access to the product and content.

Inspirational Content: Access to stories, guidance and other inspirational content available only on the app.

PHOTO: Google Play Store/ Apple Store

To commemorate the launch of Nike’s new app, those downloading the app between now and July 22 will receive a 10 per cent discount off their next purchase within the app. Interested parties may install the app through its official website, as well as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

