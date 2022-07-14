Nikon may exit from the SLR camera market according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

Nikkei claims Nikon will focus on mirrorless cameras while maintaining the production and distribution of existing SLR models.

Since the launch of the flagship D6 SLR in June 2020, Nikon has not released any new SLR models. Development of compact digital cameras has also been halted.

However, Nikon issued a press statement and claims Nikkei's report as speculation. The company says it will continue to produce, sell and support digital SLR.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.