Nintendo ends 3DS production after nearly 10 years

All good things come to an end, and the Nintendo 3DS family is no exception to the rule.

After 10 years of providing gaming entertainment to the masses, the handheld console has reached the end of the road, as Nintendo is discontinuing every model of the product line.

The notice first appeared on the company’s official Japanese website, with page listings for the New 3DS LL, New 2DS LL, and 2DS still active but labelled “out of production”.

A message on the main page confirms the termination of all 3DS devices, and it’s not clear when the change was made, although several Twitter users managed to catch wind of it on Sept 17, 2020.

On the US site, any mention of the 3DS has been scrubbed, leaving behind only a support link all the way at the bottom.

The news, while unfortunate, is no surprise. With the smashing success of the Nintendo Switch, it’s only logical for the team to dedicate their efforts to further develop the console’s future and its gaming content.

Besides, the 3DS has had a fairly successful run, overcoming a slow, rocky start to sell more than 75 million units worldwide while also spawning three other revised iterations.

Now, retirement awaits. So long, farewell, good friend.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.