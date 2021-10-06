Nintendo launches official Singapore website and YouTube

Nintendo Official Website and Nintendo Official YouTube Channel have been launched for Singapore!

The website will be a one-stop hub where Singapore residents can be updated on the latest news from Nintendo, check out the specs and features of Nintendo's game consoles (latest being the Nintendo Switch OLED Model), browse the lineup of amiibos, explore the catalogue of Nintendo Switch and mobile games, and get official support should your Nintendo Switch need repair.

This is a website for the Nintendo fan to pore over, and it's where they can be the first to know when something new is on the horizon.

For now, though, due to the infancy of the website, it still looks somewhat threadbare despite its sleek and smooth appearance.

PHOTO: Nintendo

The YouTube channel is where trailers for the latest games and consoles will be uploaded so fans can whet their appetites for upcoming content.

This launch might not be significant to the average consumer but it represents a big step for the Japanese company.

Considering that their approach to foreign markets is careful and calculated, Singapore being chosen as a base is notable.

After all, this is but only one part of the big red's presence in the region.

Universal Studios Singapore is currently constructing Super Nintendo World, plus we've seen an official e-store being opened on Lazada and Shopee.

Nintendo e-shop next, please?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.