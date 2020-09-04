Nintendo is releasing a 35th anniversary game & watch Super Mario Bros this November

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.,Nintendo is rolling out a modern take on the classic Game & Watch handheld on Nov 13.

The new handheld will feed heavily on nostalgia, sporting the exact same classic design and form factor from 1980 with a modern twist.

It will not only include the original Super Mario Bros. game, but also Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and the classic Game & Watch: Ball (with extra Super Mario flair).

That’s not all, the handheld will also function as a digital clock, which includes 35 different animations that play at random, filled with Easter eggs and guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes to feed your nostalgia round the clock! Bet it will sport that kickstand on the back too, just like the original.

The limited production run of Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handhelds will be released in US, UK and Japan on Nov 13, 2020 for US$49.99 (S$68).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.