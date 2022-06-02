Nintendo teases 4-player co-op in latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, launches Nov 18

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo's next instalment of mainline Pokemon games, are now set to release worldwide on Nov 18, 2022.

In the three-minute long trailer, you'll get to see some new Pokemon (Lechonk?!) and indications of a new four-player co-op mode. There are also hints of what might be three different PvP game modes.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, you'll be going to a new unnamed region to catch Pokemon, both familiar and new. New Pokemon include Lechonk, Smoliv and Pawmi, as well the two Legendary Pokemon: Koraidon and Miraidon.

Scarlet and Violet will enable multiplayer gameplay for up to four players, which includes playing and exploring together, trading as well as battling Pokemon. This is a first for the series, as previous titles had only a maximum of two-player co-op capability.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

The three Generation nine starter Pokemon are Sprigatito, a capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon; Fuecoco, a laid-back Fire Croc Pokemon that does things at its own pace; and Quaxly, an earnest and tidy Duckling Pokemon.

Sprigatito, Quaxly, Fuecoco.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

The Pokemon Company calls the game world an "open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness" which players can "explore at their leisure". This breathes more life into the already lively series and sounds like a similar approach to the recent Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which our reviewer loved.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on Nov 18, 2022. Preorders for the downloadable version are now available on Nintendo eShop.

ALSO READ: Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets special Pokemon edition in South Korea

This article was first published in Geek Culture.