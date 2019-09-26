Nintendo's Mario Kart mobile game suffers launch day server overload

PHOTO: Twitter/ProPlanty
Reuters

Nintendo Co Ltd's hotly awaited mobile title Mario Kart Tour launched on Sept 25 with many users initially complaining server overload meant they were unable to play the game - seen as a major test of the Kyoto-based company's mobile ambitions.

Expectations have been high for the title, where users steer characters such as Bowser, Yoshi and even Mario's first love interest Pauline as they race karts through world cities, with New York the launch location.

"The servers are experiencing heavy traffic. Your log-in request will be processed in the order it was received," read a message that appeared when the game was launched.

A Nintendo spokesman said the company was aware that due to heavy traffic some users were having trouble accessing the game, but that the situation was improving.

Nintendo has been slow to expand into mobile gaming, choosing to focus on its hybrid Switch console.

Its online subscription gaming business has lagged rivals, Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp.

Mario Kart Tour, which risks disappointing gamers with its initial lack of a multiplayer option, includes an in-game currency that can be used to try and win rare characters and items and a US$4.99 (S$6.90) monthly subscription to unlock in-app rewards.

The game's teething problems came to Nintendo after launched a lower-priced, handheld-only version of its US$300 Switch console last Friday, aiming to provide an alternative to its ageing 3DS device and encourage people to buy multiple Switch units.

In Japan, the Switch Lite is estimated to have sold around 180,000 units in its first three days on sale, based on data in industry magazine Famitsu.

Nintendo's shares sold off on the data, closing down 4.3 per cent ahead of the Mario Kart game launch. The gaming company's shares have climbed almost 40 per cent this year.

More about
Digital Nintendo Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients

SERVICES