Nintendo's Mario Kart mobile game suffers launch day server overload

Nintendo Co Ltd's hotly awaited mobile title Mario Kart Tour launched on Sept 25 with many users initially complaining server overload meant they were unable to play the game - seen as a major test of the Kyoto-based company's mobile ambitions.

Expectations have been high for the title, where users steer characters such as Bowser, Yoshi and even Mario's first love interest Pauline as they race karts through world cities, with New York the launch location.

"The servers are experiencing heavy traffic. Your log-in request will be processed in the order it was received," read a message that appeared when the game was launched.

A Nintendo spokesman said the company was aware that due to heavy traffic some users were having trouble accessing the game, but that the situation was improving.