The latest speculation suggests that Nissan could be a potential partner for the Apple Car.

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Nissan hinted that it is open to a potential deal with Apple.

CEO Makoto Uchida reportedly said that the company has to "take new initiatives" and "work with companies that are knowledgeable, with good experience, through partnership and collaboration."

This was his response to a question raised at the quarterly earnings conference about the company's willingness to work with Apple.

READ ALSO: The first-gen Apple Car said to be fully autonomous

An equity analyst believes Nissan is "the most likely candidate to be in serious discussions with Apple" as the company has over-expanded in the US in the past few years.

A recent report by Nikkei stated that Apple met and discussed with at least six automakers including Nissan.

Hyundai and Kia confirmed a few days ago through regulatory filings that they are not in talks with Apple to develop the autonomous electric vehicle.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.