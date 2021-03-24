No joke, Leica is increasing the prices of its cameras and lenses on April 1

Are you considering a Leica camera? If you are, you might want to act now because Leica Camera AG has just announced that it is increasing prices on its products on April 1, 2021 .

Quite why Leica has decided to raise prices on April Fools’ Day of all days is a mystery, but Leica Camera AG cites the relationship between the US dollar and Euro as the main reason for this price increase.

Another contributing factor is the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US government on a wide range of products imported from the EU. Lenses were one of categories affected.

Leica Camera AG said:

"Over the past year, the relationship between the US Dollar and Euro has suffered and we have absorbed these costs. However, as this continues, we need to adjust our pricing in order to ensure pricing integrity across all Leica subsidiaries and to continue delivering the highest quality of products."

The price hike will take place on April 1, 2021 and will vary by product. That said, consumers can expect an average price increase of about 2 per cent to 5 per cent .

This price increase is global so Singapore won't be spared. So if you've your eyes set on a Leica and have yet to pull the trigger, now is the time.

If it's any consolation, newer products like the Leica D-Lux 7 "Street Kit" and Leica Q2 Editon Daniel Craig x Greg Williams will be spared from the price hike because their prices have already been adjusted.

If you are curious. the Red Dot Forum has a list of affected products and their new prices.