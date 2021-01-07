No one likes a small phone? iPhone 12 Mini sales poorest of all new iPhones

Apple thought people wanted a small phone and so it introduced the iPhone 12 Mini last year.

It was a pocket rocket because apart from its smaller display and battery, it was identical in every other way to the iPhone 12.

And now, consumers have responded with their wallets and it seems like not many people actually want a small iPhone.

According to numbers from Consumer Intelligence Research Numbers, the iPhone 12 Mini only made up just 6 per cent of sales of iPhones between October and November.

PHOTO: Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, LLC

And according to these same numbers, the most popular of the new iPhones was the iPhone 12, which accounted for 27 per cent of all sales of iPhones during October and November.

The two Pro models – the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – were next, accounting for roughly 20 per cent of new iPhones sales each.

The data also showed the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 to be strong sellers.

As refreshing and competent as the iPhone 12 Mini may be, it seems like most consumers still prefer a larger phone.

If I had to guess, I would think battery life is the biggest contributing factor against people not wanting an iPhone 12 Mini over other models.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.