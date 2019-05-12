No passports needed: Changi Airport T4 trials facial recognition scanners at checkpoint

Some Singaporean travellers no longer need to present their passports or scan their thumbprints when they return home through Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4).

Under a new contactless immigration trial, eligible Singaporeans just need to verify their identities through scans of their iris and face at an automated lane, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced yesterday.

Singapore citizens aged six and above holding passports beginning with the letter K, and whose passports were issued after Jan 1 last year, are eligible for the trial.

No prior sign-ups are required.

The six-month trial for contactless immigration clearance in T4 started on Nov 25.

This is the second such trial, following the Tuas Checkpoint trial which ran from April to October, and involved some 22,500 Singaporean travellers.

About 90 per cent of these travellers at the Tuas Checkpoint were able to clear immigration smoothly.

The remaining 10 per cent had unsuccessful attempts capturing quality images due to a lack of familiarity with the process.

A similar process is being carried out at Changi Airport T4, with the addition of the use of animated graphics to better guide travellers.