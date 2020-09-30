No surprise: Google Pixel 5 expected to cost less than Pixel 4

Google's Launch Night in is taking place in the wee hours of tomorrow, which means the new Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and possibly a new Chromecast are almost upon us.

If you're waiting for the new Pixel flagship, the latest leak comes from Google itself (via Android Central). In a tweet that’s now deleted, Google Japan has revealed that the Pixel 5 will cost ¥74,800 in Japan, which translates to roughly S$977.

Now, Pixel prices in Japan and Singapore have traditionally been fairly comparable — if anything, our local prices are usually lower. Therefore, it’s fair to assume that the Pixel 5 will come under $1,000, at least for the base model.

Those keeping track will also realise that this is cheaper than the Pixel 4, which started at $1,119. A big reason is that the Pixel 5 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 865 or 865 Plus found in many 2020 Android flagships. Other rumoured specs include dual rear cameras (one being a wide-angle) and the return of the fingerprint sensor.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone