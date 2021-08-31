Norman Reedus confirms Death Stranding 2 is 'in negotations'

Bring back Mads Mikkelsen or we riot.

According to Norman Reedus, Kojima Productions’ follow-up game to Death Stranding is Death Stranding 2. Neither the game’s director Hideo Kojima nor its publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have confirmed this news, but its star Norman Reedus is pretty confident about the sequel's chances.

Reedus, who plays Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, told journalists during a roundtable interview for The Walking Dead that a sequel to Death Stranding was in negotiations. Speaking to AdoroCinema, he said, “I think we're doing a second Death Stranding. Death Stranding 2 is in negotiations right now. So, yay!"

While Death Stranding 2 is far from being a sure thing at this point, the fact that it’s in negotiations at all is surprising. Without giving anything away, the story reached an incredibly conclusive and cathartic ending for Sam and the people around him - so continuing past that point almost seems ill-advised. Still, this is the creator of Metal Gear Solid we’re talking about. He’ll find a way.

You don’t have to wait long to play new Death Stranding content, however. Kojima Productions is launching Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on Sept 24, 2021 for PlayStation 5. This version of the game adds more delivery tools to make Sam’s life easier, and a few new story missions to make his life harder.

