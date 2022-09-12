Nostalgia calls as Gargoyles Remastered brings back 1995 classic

Modern gaming really does have a habit of bringing back old games, and at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, the world was introduced to a curious blast from the past that is Gargoyles Remastered.

Coming our way via Empty Clip Studios, Gargoyles Remastered will be modernising the 1995 Sega Genesis platformer for the current gaming landscape.

Yes, that means Goliath and the rest of the Manhatten Clan are back to protect New York in the night, and players can once again be haunted by those Viking screams.

The plan is to release the game for both consoles and PC, with updated visuals and controls, but there is currently no release date yet. We have also not seen the game in action just yet.

The original game and Gargoyles Remastered are based on the Disney animated series of the same name that was on the air in the 90s.

It followed a group of gargoyles that were transported to New York City and became its protectors against a slew of supernatural baddies.

ALSO READ: Marvel antiheroes steal the show at Disney's D23 fan convention

It has certainly reached cult hit status, and with the show available on Disney+, everyone can go back in time for some good old animation goodness.

Gargoyles Remastered follows other remasters of other classic platformers from Disney, including Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.