Nothing ear (1) earbuds have pretty much every needed feature

Word of advice, if your partner’s name is Irwan, the response to “What do you want for Christmas?” shouldn’t be “Nothing ear (1)."

Or clarify at the very least.

With a name like Nothing, it’s not unfair to expect a deluge of jokes in the vein of “that’s Hu?” But in reality, the Nothing ear (1) looks the business. If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds with a smoky, translucent black shell then you’re in luck.

The ear (1) boasts pretty much all the features you would want in a pair of true wireless earbuds. Most importantly, since it’s an earbuds-style design, it features Active Noise Cancelling. You get three levels: Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments, along with a Transparency mode if you need to hear what’s going on in the background – very useful on the streets when Grabfood riders are zipping all around you.

The earbuds house three high-definition microphones and leverage algorithms that are able to cancel out even winds of up to 40km/h when speaking, and the shell incorporates a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance (IPX4 rating).

PHOTO: Twitter/verge

As mentioned, the ear (1) uses an earbud design, so it’s able to fit a large 11.6mm driver and a spacious air chamber that is always able to deliver the bass if called upon.

The earbuds alone are rated for up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the carrying case. The case supports fast charging (10 minutes for up to eight hours of power) and is also compatible with all Qi wireless chargers.

And for those who are environmentally conscious, Nothing confirms that the ear (1) is now recognised to be carbon neutral (carbon footprint of 1.78kg)

It’s now available on Lazada at the Nothing store for $179. Alternatively, you can find them at all authorised retailers including Challenger Singapore, ConnectIT, Analogue+, Jaben, SeeHearLive and more. Full list of authorised retailers here.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.