NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'

While most (emphasis on most) of us have moved on from the amusingly juvenile antics of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students yelling phallic rallying cries during a student camp, the internet doesn't forget.

The 11th top university in the world is now suggested as the top Google search result when you key in the term "kukubird kukubird".

For the pure of mind, "kukubird" is a slang term used by Singaporeans that refers to "penis". It's interchangeable with the term "kukujiao" (which also refers to the male member) with the Hokkien word "jiao" translating to "bird".

Try searching the term "kukubird kukubird" on Google — if you're lucky, the search result might still pull up NTU as an automatic suggested answer. As of writing, we can't seem to replicate the same results that were pulled up on Google last night.

Nanyang Technological University is suggested as the top result when you search “kukubird kukubird” on Google. Photo: Twitter / AsiaOne

This comes following an online furore last week when a STOMP submission depicted student campers from NTU gyrating their hips and pointing at their crotches while parroting a camp leader in a virile cheer: "Kukubird, kukubird, this is my kukubird".

While performing cheers is a pretty common group activity in local university and polytechnic orientation camps, sexually-charged actions and chants tend to cause concerned members of the public to grouse.

Just last year, Ngee Ann Polytechnic made the news when a video of a student performing a lap dance at a co-curricular activity camp circulated. In 2016, the National University of Singapore began its crackdown on sexually-suggestive activities during orientation games.