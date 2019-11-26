Number of tech-based sex crimes soars: Aware

Technology-facilitated sex offences, such as upskirting, voyeurism and revenge porn, have been on the rise over the last three years, according to the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware).

The gender-equality advocacy group's Sexual Assault Care Centre (SACC) said it saw 124 - or nearly three times more - cyber-related sexual offences last year, compared with 2016, where it saw 46 cases. The centre saw 99 such cases in 2017.

At an event titled Taking Ctrl, Finding Alt 2019 held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar yesterday, SACC head Anisha Joseph revealed that image-based sexual abuse - defined as the non-consensual creation, obtainment and/or distribution of sexual pictures or videos of someone else - seen by the SACC has more than doubled over the three years, from 30 in 2016 to 64 last year.

This includes nudes taken with the subject's consent or without his or her knowledge, like in cases of upskirting or voyeurism.

Ms Joseph said that technology-based sexual violence can be committed by anyone, but almost half of the image-based sexual abuse cases seen over the last three years were committed by an intimate partner.

Almost 40 per cent of perpetrators of unwanted or explicit communication was likely to be someone in the survivor's workplace, she added.

From 2016 to 2018, one in two image-based sexual abuse survivors reached out to SACC and made a police report within a month, Ms Joseph said.

This is unusually fast for cases seen by the centre, as only 58 per cent of total victims reached out to SACC within a year of the incident.