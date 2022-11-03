Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU blows 4K gaming out of the water with 13K resolution

Move over, 4K gaming - Nvidia's beastly RTX 4090 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is here to steal the show. The brand's latest graphics card has set a smashing record output of 13K resolution in Genshin Impact, and there's video footage to show it all off.

Golden Reviewer on YouTube recorded their gameplay with the game's settings set to high and the resolution tweaked to 13,760 x 5,760. According to Tom Hardware's calculations, that translates to 178.32 megapixels per frame, which is 1.4 times higher than 8K and 8.5 times higher than 4K.

It's overkill in every sense of the word, especially for a game that has GTX 1060 as the recommended GPU, but you can't deny that Teyvat has never looked better with the crisp edges, smooth action, and lack of pixellation. Even zoomed in, the images are clean and sharply-detailed, which the YouTuber demonstrates by taking screenshots of the game, and then magnifying them manually.

The highly-popular RPG averaged around 30 frames per second (fps) in the video, and while that falls short of the 60 fps standard, it still looks great in 13K. It should be noted this resolution has been upscaled, for 13K monitors aren't available on the market just yet.

Nobody can refute that the high-performing prowess of the RTX 4090, but this experiment certainly put things into perspective.

If running Genshin Impact, a relatively accessible mobile-first title, on 13K resolution can look so good, imagine just how much of a boost can come out of other more graphically-demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, God of War, and Dying Light 2. Gaming would totally be a treat, man.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.