Nvidia's CEO says China is still finalising licence for H200

TAIPEI — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday (Jan 29) he hopes China will allow the US technology giant to sell its powerful H200 artificial intelligence chip in the country and that the licence is being finalised.

Huang arrived in Taipei after a trip to China where he said he visited customers, partners and government officials.

"The H200, the actual licence for H200 is being finalised. And I'm hoping that also the Chinese government would allow Nvidia to sell the H-200, so they have to decide. And I'm looking forward to a favourable decision," he told reporters at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport.

"I think that H200 is very good for American technology leadership. It's also very good for the Chinese market. And the customers would very much like to have H200," he said.

"And so I'm looking forward to a good decision. And so we just have to wait patiently," he added.

