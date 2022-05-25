An October deployment awaits for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

For those that may be unaware, the Call of Duty series is set to confuse fans even more with their latest entry, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reusing a familiar name. The good news, is, however, we now know when exactly we will be able to experience the new first-person shooter and figure out the differences. Activision and Infinity Ward have set an Oct 28 release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

As confirmed in a new trailer that highlights the game’s art design, we see drone footage of the Port of Long Beach, chocked full of containers that just so happen to have the faces of the playable Operators painted on them.

"Task Force 141 makes its massive return with a global squad of iconic veterans," reads the description published alongside the trailer. Returning Operators include Modern Warfare fan-favourite Simon "Ghost" Riley, Captain John Price, John "Soap" MacTavish, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and a newcomer in the form of Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

More information will drop on June 8, which is when the full reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will happen outside of showing the release date. It also happens to be just a day before Summer Game Fest starts, so the timing is pretty much impeccable.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will function as the direct sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and is being touted as the "most advanced experience in franchise history." What that entails is anybody's guess, but we will be able to understand more in just a few weeks' time.

ALSO READ: Activision Blizzard might skip out on a Call of Duty game next year

This article was first published in Geek Culture.