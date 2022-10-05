October games roundup: Blockbuster titles releasing back to back

You know the holiday season is about to be in full swing when blockbuster titles start getting released almost back to back.

Kicking off the month is the long-awaited sequel to Blizzard's hero shooter Overwatch 2 which is now available on all platforms.

Find out more about the rest of the highly-anticipated titles that will be released throughout October by scrolling down.

Lego Bricktales

Release Date: Oct 12

Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The first game on our list may not be considered a huge title but it does come from an indie studio with a catalogue of entertaining games such as the Steamworld series, Bridge Constructor and more.

Thunderful has collaborated with the Lego Group for their latest digital adventure, Lego Bricktales.

You will journey across five different Lego-themed biomes based on some of the toy line's most popular sets such as bustling cities, deep jungles, sun-drenched deserts, towering medieval castles and the tropical Caribbean islands. Each one is packed with secrets, challenges and fun characters to meet.

In each biome, you will also meet various Lego Minifigures who need your help to solve various conundrums. To solve these puzzles, you will have to use the game's intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanic.

These solutions range from purely aesthetic creations, such as market stands and music boxes, up to functional physics-based puzzles like building cranes and gyrocopters.

Gotham Knights

Release Date: Oct 21

Platform: Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

"The Dark Knight is dead, long live the Knights."

In this original story set in DC's Batman Universe, Batman has died (but has he really?) and the criminals of Gotham City have used his demise to their advantage and criminals once again rule the streets.

But their days under the sun won't last long as four members of the Bat Family namely, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, are ready to rise up as the protectors of Gotham City.

Similar to the previous Arkham games, Gotham Knights is an open-world, third-person action role-playing game (RPG) where you will explore Gotham City's five distinct boroughs, solve mysteries and defeat notorious super-villains such as Mr Freeze, Harley Quinn and Clayface.

Each member of the Bat Family plays differently as each has their own distinct skills, arsenal and gear. So you can reinvent your very own version of the Dark Knight.

One of the best things about Gotham Knights is that you can play it solo or as a two-player, online cooperative experience.

Bayonetta 3

Release Date: Oct 28

Platform: Nintendo Switch

After eight years of waiting, the Umbra Witch is finally making her return for hair-raising action in larger-than-life battles in Bayonetta 3.

In this third instalment, Bayonetta will join forces with some familiar faces, the mysterious Viola and a multitude of other Bayonettas to stop the human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.

If you are a fan of the previous games, Bayonetta 3 will offer you more of you what you love as you will use her wicked weapons and powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with even more exciting over-the-top combos and demonic powers.

However, you won't be just playing as Bayonetta as you will also control the feisty witch-in-training Viola, who is ready to unleash hell on the Homunculi with her sword and her feline demon companion, Cheshire.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Release Date: Oct 28

Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated titles coming out this year.

Streamers and YouTubers who have gotten early access to the game have already racked up millions of views just with the multiplayer gameplay alone. At the end of October, those views will skyrocket.

Modern Warfare 2 is a continuation of the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot and will feature returning characters such as Captain John Price, Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley, Sergeant John "Soap" MacTavish and more.

The story in the single-player takes place three years after Price forms the elite Task Force 141 and they are called in to contain a highly volatile situation involving the death of a foreign general, terrorist organisations and drug cartels.

While the single-player campaign is intriguing, most gamers will most likely spend more time in multiplayer, which has been given many new upgrades on the surface and in the background. You can now dive to prone, hang on ledges, lean out of vehicle windows and even hijack vehicles.

The Gunsmith system has also been revamped with a new progression system that reduces repetitiveness. There are also several new multiplayer game modes such as Knockout and Prisoner Rescue.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.