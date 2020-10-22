Oculus Quest 2 now available on Amazon Singapore with free shipping for Prime members

Just over a week after the Oculus Quest 2’s launch in the US, Amazon Singapore has made Facebook’s latest VR headset available to Prime Members with free shipping.

The 64GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 currently goes for $441.52 (inclusive of import fees deposit).

The 256GB version seems a little more popular and very limited in stocks and is going for significantly more, at $569.99.

While you wait for your Oculus Quest to to arrive, need more reasons to take the plunge into VR gaming, or want to know what VR games you can look forward to this holiday, be sure to check out our earlier article on the Quest 2.

Don’t forget, you can not only play Oculus Quest 2 games, but also the whole library of SteamVR games by linked your Quest 2 to your PC, wired or wirelessly.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.