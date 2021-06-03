Official ‘Nintendo Gallery’ museum opening in Japan by 2024

When you have a long history, it is always good to look back and reflect on what made today possible.In the gaming space, no one can claim to have a more colourful history than Nintendo, and it appears the company is once again looking to celebrate that.

In a new announcement, the Japanese gaming giant has announced it will be opening a new Nintendo Gallery museum.

The Nintendo Gallery will showcase all of its product development history. Nintendo will also take the opportunity to share its philosophy on product design, according to President Shuntaro Furukawa.

The Nintendo Gallery will be built on a historic site, where the Uji Ogura Plant is currently located.

Built in 1969 as the Uji Plant, the facility had its name changed to Uji Ogura Plant in 1988. The Uji Ogura Plant manufactured both playing cards and Hanafuda cards, and it also operated as a customer service centre for product repairs.

It most certainly has some significance to the growth of Nintendo.

Once those original functions were transferred to the current Uji Plant in 2016, Nintendo held discussions on what to do with the Uji Ogura Plant.

Now, we know that it will become the Nintendo Gallery. The museum is expected to be finished in the company’s 2023 Fiscal Year, which ends in March 2024.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.