Official PS5 console covers launching January 2022 with matching DualSense colours

The day PS5 owners have been waiting for is finally here, no, it is not more stock of PlayStation’s latest consoles, but the official arrival of new console covers. Following the launch of the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense colours, Sony is adding the likes of Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple to the family, this time with matching PS5 covers.

Each controller will set you back $107, but if you are looking to match up your PS5 with the DualSense colour of your choice, you will need to fork out a further $79.90 for each matching cover.

According to the blog post, these new console covers are easy to use — simply remove your original white PS5 covers and click your new ones into place.

These will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller.

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting from Jan 21, 2022 in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and coming soon in February 2022 in the Philippines. The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue variants will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.