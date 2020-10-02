Official Twitter accounts of Facebook and Messenger hacked

The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken Nov 26, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.

Separately, Facebook also confirmed that some of its official social media accounts were hacked on Friday.

"Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access," Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said.

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked in August, allowing an unauthorised person to send public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to his 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.

ALSO READ: Singapore Red Cross website hacked, details of almost 4,300 potential blood donors leaked

More about
Digital Hacking Twitter Facebook

TRENDING

Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Singapore Airshow hit by virus fears as 70 exhibitors pull out
Singapore Airshow hit by virus fears as 70 exhibitors pull out
Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan
Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
My worst first date: 'He assumed I didn't want to pay'

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES