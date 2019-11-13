This officially licensed Monster Hunter figurine is solid gold and costs over $110,000

PHOTO: Twitter/AUTOMATONJapan
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Have you ever wanted a solid gold figurine of your favourite character in-game? Yeah, me neither, but that's exactly what Monster Hunter fans are getting.

U-Treasure, a Japanese brand known for their character jewellery and accessories, is making two monster sculptures in 24K gold and platinum to celebrate the game's 15th anniversary.

There will be a Rathian figurine made entirely from gold, and it'll cost you a whopping ¥8.8 million, or over US$80,000 (S$110,000). The Silver Rathalos will cost just as much and is constructed from platinum.

They're delightfully ostentatious and gaudy, and I love the idea of them. The Gold Rathian measures 15.5 x 11 x 7.5cm and weighs around 600g, while the Silver Rathalos is a little wider and heavier at 15 x 15 x 7.5cm and 840g.

Of course, each will come with a glass case, so you can display them like the works of art that they are. And maybe rig them with an alarm system while you're at it.

If you get them both, you can enjoy a massively discounted price of ¥16.5 million! After all, the Queen of the Land needs to be with the King of the Skies.

There are also silver models available that are coated in gold or rhodium if, god forbid, you can't afford solid gold. They'll cost ¥880,000 or roughly US$8,000. What a steal!

PHOTO: Instagram/utreasure_official

More importantly, these critters are officially licensed by Capcom and are featured on Capcom Japan's Monster Hunter 15th Anniversary website.

They're already listed for purchase on U-Treasure's website, in case you're wondering what to do with all your money. Unfortunately (or fortunately), U-Treasure only ships to select countries globally, so you'll have to check if they're able to ship to you.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke

SERVICES