This officially licensed Monster Hunter figurine is solid gold and costs over $110,000

Have you ever wanted a solid gold figurine of your favourite character in-game? Yeah, me neither, but that's exactly what Monster Hunter fans are getting.

U-Treasure, a Japanese brand known for their character jewellery and accessories, is making two monster sculptures in 24K gold and platinum to celebrate the game's 15th anniversary.

There will be a Rathian figurine made entirely from gold, and it'll cost you a whopping ¥8.8 million, or over US$80,000 (S$110,000). The Silver Rathalos will cost just as much and is constructed from platinum.

They're delightfully ostentatious and gaudy, and I love the idea of them. The Gold Rathian measures 15.5 x 11 x 7.5cm and weighs around 600g, while the Silver Rathalos is a little wider and heavier at 15 x 15 x 7.5cm and 840g.

Of course, each will come with a glass case, so you can display them like the works of art that they are. And maybe rig them with an alarm system while you're at it.

If you get them both, you can enjoy a massively discounted price of ¥16.5 million! After all, the Queen of the Land needs to be with the King of the Skies.

There are also silver models available that are coated in gold or rhodium if, god forbid, you can't afford solid gold. They'll cost ¥880,000 or roughly US$8,000. What a steal!

PHOTO: Instagram/utreasure_official

More importantly, these critters are officially licensed by Capcom and are featured on Capcom Japan's Monster Hunter 15th Anniversary website.

They're already listed for purchase on U-Treasure's website, in case you're wondering what to do with all your money. Unfortunately (or fortunately), U-Treasure only ships to select countries globally, so you'll have to check if they're able to ship to you.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.