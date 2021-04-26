The older Magic Keyboard is not compatible with the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro

If you're upgrading from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) with the original Magic Keyboard, be prepared to fork out for another Magic Keyboard.

According to iGeneration, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is not compatible with the older Magic Keyboard as it is 0.5mm thicker.

As the older Magic Keyboard is designed specifically to hold the tablet in place when closed, the extra half a millimetre is enough to make Apple redesigned a new one for the 2021 model.

The new Magic Keyboard, which comes in a new white colour option, is stated to be compatible with the 2018 and 2020 models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It is priced at $519 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. As for the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021), there is no issue as it has the same dimensions as the 2020 model.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.