Singaporean man trades One Piece cards for $160k Patek Philippe watch, $20k cash at Malaysia card show

A Singaporean trading card collector made a deal of a lifetime when he swopped some of his cards for a luxury watch and $20,000 in cash.

An Instagram reel posted on May 3 shows the 31-year-old, who goes by the name HK, and a Malaysian investor named William K shaking hands on the exchange.

They met at the Southeast Asia Super Collectors Convention in Kuala Lumpur on May 1.

The deal consisted of eight One Piece trading cards valued at a total of $180,000. They were traded for a $160,000 Patek Philippe watch and $20,000 in cash.

One Piece is a popular Japanese manga which was adapted into an animated series and movies.

It also saw a live-action Netflix adaptation in 2023, which is slated for a second season this year.

The Malaysian buyer, William, attended the card convention with the intention of trading his watch for some cards, he said in the video — which has garnered over 103,000 views as of May 9.

William also shared his thoughts about the deal in another Instagram post, where he wrote: "As a watch guy, it was surreal to do such a trade, and maybe lots of people may not understand."

However, he said he is "more happy holding One Piece than this single watch".

Explaining that he has worn the watch for 8 years and currently enjoys other watches in his collection more, he added: "The decision to let go one very small part of the collection for another hobby — it makes a lot of sense."

AsiaOne has reached out to HK for more information.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com