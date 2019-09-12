OnePlus could be returning to its roots with a new mid-range smartphone

PHOTO: Twitter/YahyaAlfarhan_
Cookie Monster
Hardware Zone

OnePlus could be returning to the mid-range smartphone space soon. 

91Mobiles and @OnLeaks have published purported renders and a 360-degree video of the OnePlus 8 Lite.  

Based on the renders, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to sport a flat 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch OLED display with a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

On the rear is a curved glass panel with blue gradient finish and a dual-camera module with a time-of-flight sensor.

Other specs include a Type-C port, alert slider on the side, no 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a chassis that measures 159.2 x 74 x 8.6 mm.

It has been four years since OnePlus released a mid-range smartphone model.

It unveiled the OnePlus X in late 2015 and discontinued the model after the company shifted its focus to the flagship segment.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

More about
Digital smartphones

TRENDING

Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Miss Universe pageant host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Miss Universe pageant host announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
&#039;Sesame Street&#039; puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Anwar: I&#039;m still open to conciliation
Anwar: I'm still open to conciliation
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES