OnePlus could be returning to its roots with a new mid-range smartphone

OnePlus could be returning to the mid-range smartphone space soon.

91Mobiles and @OnLeaks have published purported renders and a 360-degree video of the OnePlus 8 Lite.

Based on the renders, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to sport a flat 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch OLED display with a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

On the rear is a curved glass panel with blue gradient finish and a dual-camera module with a time-of-flight sensor.

Other specs include a Type-C port, alert slider on the side, no 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a chassis that measures 159.2 x 74 x 8.6 mm.

It has been four years since OnePlus released a mid-range smartphone model.

It unveiled the OnePlus X in late 2015 and discontinued the model after the company shifted its focus to the flagship segment.

