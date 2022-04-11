OnePlus' first foldable phone could look very similar to the Oppo Find N

OnePlus is said to be working on its first foldable phone which will look like the Oppo Find N.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus' foldable phone is currently in development and is likely to be a copy of the Oppo Find N. Since the two phone brands merged last year , it is no surprise that OnePlus' first foldable phone would look like the Find N.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared in early 2020 that the company will not be making a foldable phone anytime soon as the technology is not matured yet. However, a patent application provides some insights on its foldable phone plans.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.