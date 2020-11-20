OnePlus launches its mid-range smartphone Nord N10 5G in Singapore

OnePlus's latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G , was created to bring the best bits of OnePlus budget flagship devices and 5G access to mid-range smartphone users.

Headlining the phone is a 6.49-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 90Hz refresh rate and support for sRGB colour profile.

Like its flagship counterparts, the Nord N10 5G has dual firing speakers for stereo audio, on top of 30W fast-charging for its generous 4,300mAh battery.

All these parts are powered by a 5G-capable mid-range chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, which was launched in June 2020.

In the camera department are quad-rear shooters led by a 64MP, f/1.9 primary lens, an 8MP, f/2.55 ultra-wide-angle lens with 119° FOV, a 2MP, f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens. A single LED flash accompanies these cameras. It offers up to 4K resolution @ 30FPS recording.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is also one of the rare 2020 smartphones with a 3.5mm audio jack, and its hybrid dual SIM tray allows for a MicroSD card in place of a nano-SIM in the second slot.

It also comes with NFC, which is uncommon for a phone at its price range. The phone does not have IP-rated waterproofing.

At $449 , the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) officially goes on sale on 1 December 2020 in one colourway - Midnight Ice.

Pre-order begins on Nov 21 until Nov 30, 2020, at a promotional price of $399 (about $100 off). Getting the phone during the pre-order period will also net buyers a $10 Mr Coconut gift card (while stocks last).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.