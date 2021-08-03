OnePlus Nord 2 is officially available in Singapore with 24 months warranty

Following its teaser announcement , the OnePlus Nord 2 is now officially available in Singapore, with our market being one of the first to bring it in.

The OnePlus Nord series contains the company’s entry-level to mid-range phones, and the Nord 2 is the successor to the first OnePlus Nord. It shares many of the same traits, but with upgraded features.

OnePlus Nord 2 has a slightly smaller 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display at FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution), with its 90Hz refresh rate making a return. New display features include Colour Boost and AI Resolution Boost - they respectively improve colours and upscale resolution when the phone detects a common or popular app is in use.

Its OxygenOS 11.3 - based on Android 11 - is a mainstay on OnePlus phones. However, the interface gets several improvements, such as Dark Mode, Zen Mode, single-hand operation, various always-on display (AOD) options, and more.

Powering it all is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, one of MediaTek’s highest-end chipsets (currently) that’s based on a 6nm manufacturing process. The chipset is also responsible for the OnePlus Nord 2’s 5G compatibility.

The triple rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main camera (Sony IMX766) with 1.0 µm pixel size, f/1.88 aperture, and OIS. Secondary cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide (Sony IMX355) with 119.7° FOV, f/2.25 aperture, and EIS, along with a 2MP Mono Lens (GalaxyCore GC02M1B) at f/2.5 aperture.

The main camera captures 56 per cent more light than the first Nord’s main shooter, and an enhanced nightscape mode called Nightscape Ultra allows the phone to shoot in 1-lux conditions. AI Photo Enhancement improves photography results by recognising and automatically adjusting parametres for 22 scenarios.

Other specs are its 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging and no wireless charging, NFC, a Type-C USB 2.0 port, in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and dual 5G SIM slots. However, the specs do not mention if it has or lacks IP-rated water resistance, or expandable storage via MicroSD card.

OnePlus Nord 2 comes in Gray Sierra (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) and Blue Haze (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) at $599 and $799 respectively. It’s officially available via Shopee, and it comes with 24 months of official local warranty from the supplier.