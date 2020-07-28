OnePlus Nord available for pre-order in Singapore, priced from $649

OnePlus' latest midrange phone model, the OnePlus Nord is now available for pre-order in Singapore!

According to the product listing on the Lazada Official Store, the OnePlus Nord comes with free extra USB Type-C Warp cable and an extra one year of warranty if you pre-order before Aug 7. It is available in two configurations at the following prices:

8GB + 128GB: $649

12GB + 256GB: $749

The OnePlus Nord comes in two colour options: Gray Onyx and Blue Marble. The estimated time of arrival for the phone is stated to be Aug 10.

PHOTO: Lazada

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.