OnePlus reveals camera specs of its upcoming flagship phone

Weeks ahead of its official unveiling, OnePlus reveals the camera setup of its upcoming flagship phone.

Posted in a community thread, OnePlus says the OnePlus 10T has a triple-lens system on the rear which consists of the 50MP Sony IXM766 1/1.56 inchsensor with OIS, EIS and support for capture in 10-bit colour, an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9° field of view, and a macro camera for zooming in/out.

OnePlus also shared details on a new software feature, Image Clarity Engine (ICE). Algorithm is updated to help the OnePlus 10T take photos faster at greater details. This is achieved by taking 10 consecutive photos and selecting the best of the lot as the final image.

Consumers can look forward to better HDR performance and low-light photography due to HDR 5.0, TurboRAW algorithms, and IMX766 sensor on the OnePlus 10T.

Despite being positioned as the ultimate performance flagship phone with great imaging capabilities, the OnePlus 10T is not equipped with a Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. OnePlus says it "wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone experience at the device's chosen price point."

