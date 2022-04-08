OnePlus reveals official photo and specs of Nord N20 phone

OnePlus has shared the official photo and specs of its upcoming smartphone, the Nord N20.

The photo reveals a boxy design, a flat back and two primary cameras. OnePlus confirmed some of its specs which include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor and SuperVOOC fast charging. It is unclear at the moment whether the Nord N20 will support the recently announced 150W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Other rumoured specs of the Nord N20 are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile platform, 48MP main camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space and OxygenOS 11.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.