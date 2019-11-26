OnePlus suffers data breach, to launch official bug bounty program by end Dec

PHOTO: Weibo/鲁卡利欧Luka
OnePlus revealed that it has recently suffered a data breach.

In a statement posted on its forums, OnePlus shared that some of its users' order information was accessed by an unauthorized party.

While all payment information, passwords and accounts are safe, OnePlus says certain users' name, contact number, email and shipping address may have been exposed.

Immediate steps were taken by OnePlus to stop the intruder and security has been reinforced to make sure there are no similar vulnerabilities. It is working with the relevant authorities to further investigate the incident.

Affected users are already notified via email by OnePlus. In addition, OnePlus warns that they may receive spam and phishing emails as a result of the data breach.

To improve information security, OnePlus said it has inspected its website thoroughly and will continue to upgrade its security programme.

It will be partnering with a world-renowed security platform next month and wil launch an official bug bounty programme by the end of December.

OnePlus suffered its first data breach in January 2018 where up to 40,000 customers were affected. One of its online payment systems was attacked with a malicious script injected into the payment page code to steal credit card information.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

Digital smartphones Cyberattack cyber security

