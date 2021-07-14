Onitsuka Tiger partners with Tomohisa Yamashita for global e-sports tournament, Intel World Open

In light of the global opening of the Intel World Open esports tournament, Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has announced a surprise collaboration with actor-singer Tomohisa Yamashita, whose credentials include Code Blue: The Movie and Tomorrow’s Joe.

PHOTO: Onitsuka Tiger

The team-up will see the Japanese star releasing a YouTube video series to promote the development of an inclusive society through esports.

Sensing the potential of esports as a way to create a society where everyone can be accepted regardless of age, gender, nationality, or disability, Onitsuka Tiger aims to make use of the opportunity to spread its values through it.

The series will be an educational journey about esports with Yamashita serving as host throughout.

Titled Tomo’s Game Room, it consists of various episodes that includes the actor playing Street Fighter V Champion Edition, and another one dedicated to meeting the winner of the Finals.

Those interested in watching the series may catch the first episode up on Onitsuka Tiger’s official YouTube channel.

As part of its partnership with Intel, Onitsuka Tiger will also be producing the official uniforms for the event.

PHOTO: Onitsuka Tiger

A total of six items have been included in the package, with the designs incorporating comfort to enable wearers to fully enjoy what they are doing without feeling restricted.

These are available in the form of the brand’s known tracksuits, t-shirt, long-sleeved t-shirt and shoes adorned with the symbolic colours of the Street Fighter and Rocket League, which are the games for this year’s championship.

To commemorate the Intel World Open, a limited amount of replica T-shirts of the official uniform can be purchased on Onitsuka Tiger’s online store.

Retailing for $149, they are limited to only 120 pieces, so it’s faster fingers first for interested parties. More information about the Intel World Open may be found on the official event website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.