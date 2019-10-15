Online streaming giants battle for Asian audiences

Read also

So-called over-the-top (OTT) platforms or video-on-demand (VOD) -- online services that viewers can access directly such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hulu and Apple TV -- are booming.

Hollywood stars including Julia Roberts, Rooney Mara, Brad Pitt and Will Smith, have embraced streaming as audiences grow.

"If people want to can go see (films) on the big screen they can, but my TV at home is amazing," Michod explained.

Disney and Apple are set to launch their platforms across the Asia Pacific this year, capitalising on growing mobile usage and rapidly improving access to faster speed internet.

Vivek Couto, executive director at research group Media Partners Asia, believes the region is "crucial" to the plans of global streaming platforms as there are "massive prospects to go after".

Content boom

Online video revenue -- predominantly from film and TV subscriptions as well as advertising -- in the region will increase by 24 per cent in 2019, making it worth US$27 billion (S$37 billion) annually, according to a report by Couto's firm.

That figure is predicted to hit US$50 billion by 2024.